Kolkata’s first ward delimitation in 4 decades: What it means for voters

Officials said the draft notification is likely around July 31, after which objections and suggestions will be invited before the final notification is issued.

The delimitation exercise has begun in West Bengal for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The exercise would add 56 wards to the civic body. The exercise could reshape the city’s demographic balance and reshaping political equations ahead of the civic polls slated for November. For voters, this would mean an even distribution of votes as opposed to the current uneven demographic numbers, as per news agency PTI.

This is the first delimitation exercise in the KMC since 1984 and is central to the government’s plan to hold civic polls before the end of November and install a new board before the present administrator-run arrangement ends on December 7, PTI reported.