Khadi mela begins in Kolkat

The West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board has organised a state Khadi Mela, which began on Friday and will go on till January 16 at Taltala ground on Prince Anwar Shah Road area here.

The mela, that will be open between 1 pm and 9 pm, is aimed at providing marketing support to artisans, a release said.

At present, there are a total of 113 stalls. A range of khadi and village industries items such as woodens doll from Natun Gram, Kantha Stich from Bardhaman and Birbhum , silk sarees of Murshidabad, mats from Medinipur, Sital Pati from Cooch Behar are available at the mela, the release said.

Various projects are being run by the West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board with the aim of improving the employment of marginalized people and the socio-economic standard of rural artisans.

The Rural artisans have been provided with common production centres and modern equipment to facilitate their work and increase production under these projects, it added.