Kolkata: ‘Karnataka man held for creating woman’s profile on dating site without consent’

A man from Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly using the picture of a 24-year-old woman on a dating website without her consent.

The police arrested Sanjay Ballery of the village of Noojibalthila in Mangalore on Monday. “One Sanjay Ballery of Noojibalthila, Puttur taluka, Dakshina Kannada district, has been arrested, and was brought to Kolkata on transit remand,” an official said on Tuesday.

The Kolkata Police said the complainant, a medical student, approached its officials after she recently started receiving vulgar phone calls at night. Soon, the woman came to know that a profile with her name, photo, and phone number had been created on the dating website. She then approached the police and filed the complaint.

The police tracked the IP address of the accused, and also filed a case under IPC sections 292 (sale of obscene object), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 509 (word, gesture, act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). After being arrested, Ballery was taken to a local court in Karnataka that granted the

police transit remand.