Kolkata: Kanchrapara municipality 5 councillors return to TMC

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “TMC’s goondaism is forcing them to rejoin the party.” 

Firhad Hakim said, “Today five of our councillors, who had switched to BJP, have returned.” (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File)

Five TMC councillors from Kanchrapara municipality, who had defected to BJP on May 28, returned to the ruling party Thursday.

State Municipal Affairs Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “Today five of our councillors, who had switched to BJP, have returned. Three more will join within a week. After their return, we will have 13 out of 24 councillors in Kanchrapara. So, we will have the majority in the municipality,” Hakim said while speaking to reporters at a press corner of the state Assembly.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “TMC’s goondaism is forcing them to rejoin the party.”

