Kolkata: Passer-by risks life to save woman in car, injured

As per a complaint by the victim, she befriended the accused on September 1 and met him on Saturday.

Nilanjana Chatterjee and her husband, Deep Satpathy, were returning in their car after celebrating her mother’s birthday at RR plot in Kolkata’s Kalikapur area on Saturday night.

Her cheery mood was disrupted as she heard screams from a car. She spotted a 31-year-old woman fighting off a man and raising an alarm: “Please save me”. Sensing trouble, the couple waylaid the car. Chatterjee, in her 40s, got down and dashed towards it. Meanwhile, the driver pushed the victim out of the car and sped away hitting an oncoming Chatterjee.

Chatterjee suffered a leg fracture and was admitted to Rubi General Hospital.

“The driver pushed the victim out of the moving car and sped away. The car hit my wife and drove over her leg. Her shin bone is fractured,” said Satpathy. His wife has received six stiches and will undergo a surgery.

Satpathy dialled 100 and a team from Anandapur police station reached the spot.

Police said they had received CCTV footage of the incident but were yet to trace the vehicle and the accused.

Police have registered a case under attempt to commit culpable homicide, molestation and other charges, according to a police officer.

As per a complaint by the victim, she befriended the accused on September 1 and met him on Saturday. She agreed to the accused’s request to take her for a spin. Meanwhile, she felt uncomfortable during the drive and asked him to drop her home, read the complaint. Instead of pulling over, he assaulted the woman leading to her distress calls.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd