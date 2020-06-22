Kolkata: Kalighat temple to open its doors from July 1

Only 10 devotees will be allowed at a time. (File) Only 10 devotees will be allowed at a time. (File)

The iconic Kalighat Temple here will reopen from July 1, more than three months after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Following government rules about social distancing, more than 10 people will not be allowed at a time inside the temple.

A temple spokesperson said devotees will have to wear a mask and gloves. “Sanitisers will be provided to visitors before entering the temple. Devotees will be allowed if they wear masks and gloves. At least a gap of six feet must be maintained between two persons,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the government allowing places of worship to open from June 1, Kalighat trustees decided not to reopen the temple because of the rising Covid cases, and keeping in mind devotees’ safety.

