Kolkata: Elderly woman killed in fire at two-storey building in Kalighat

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse to the flames -- spotted around 4.40 am -- the sources said.

An elderly woman died and another man sustained injuries in a fire that broke out at a two-storey building in the city’s Kalighat area early on Thursday, police sources here said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse to the flames — spotted around 4.40 am — the sources said.

It took the fire fighters around two hours to bring the blaze under control.

Two of them a 74-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man — were rushed to a nearby hospital with burn injuries.

The woman, however, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while the man is currently undergoing treatment, the sources said.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated, they added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.