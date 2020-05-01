Kolkata: Junior doctor jumps off 6th floor of Covid-19 hospital, dies

According to the police, the junior doctor jumped from the 6th-floor around 11 am before starting her shift at the fever clinic of the hospital. (Representational) According to the police, the junior doctor jumped from the 6th-floor around 11 am before starting her shift at the fever clinic of the hospital. (Representational)

A 25-year-old junior doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the emergency building on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, Poulami Saha, was a second year Post Graduate Trainee at the sick neonatal care unit of the hospital.

According to the police, the junior doctor jumped from the 6th-floor around 11 am before starting her shift at the fever clinic of the hospital.

As soon as the incident took place, she was taken to the emergency ward of the hospital where doctors declared her dead. Sources said Saha was suffering from depression. “It seems that she committed suicide by jumping from the hospital building. The body has been sent for postmortem. No suicide note has been found. We have learnt that she was suffering from depression for last few days. We have started an investigation into the matter,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police. Her family members have been informed about her death.

However the death of the junior doctor at the state-run Covid hospital created panic among the people. “I was at the hospital to visit one of my relatives. Suddenly we heard a loud noise and saw a body was lying in a pool of blood,” said an eyewitness.

