Kolkata: Jalpaiguri 3 buses set on fire after ‘speeding’ bus kills schoolgirl

Police have lodged a case against the bus driver and has initiated a probe. (Representational Image) Police have lodged a case against the bus driver and has initiated a probe. (Representational Image)

Three private buses were set on fire after a schoolgirl was crushed under a bus on NH-27 in Jalpaiguri district on Saturday. Following the incident, local residents also blocked the road in protest.

Three fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed to bring the situation under control.

“Three SBSTC buses were set on fire near Mohitnagar Gol Ghumti. Two other vehicles were also damaged,” said a police officer.

The deceased has been identified as Esha Chakraborty, a student of class 12 of Raninagar School.

According to police, along with her brother, Esha was going to the tuition class when she came under the rear wheels of the over-speeding bus. She died on spot, while her brother was injured.

Eyewitnesses staged a demonstrating against the police and demanded immediate action against the driver.

Following the protest, movement of buses between Jalpaiguri and Siliguri was affected.

Police have lodged a case against the bus driver and has initiated a probe.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App