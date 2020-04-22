Kolkata: Work with Centre to avoid conflict, Governor tells CM

CM Mamata Banerjee visited different places to create awareness against Corrona. Express photo. PARTHA PAUL CM Mamata Banerjee visited different places to create awareness against Corrona. Express photo. PARTHA PAUL

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to cooperate with the Centre and avoid confrontation amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Governor’s statement came a day after Banerjee lashed out at the Centre for sending its teams to the state to assess the implementation of the ongoing lockdown without prior confirmation.

“My appeal to all: Support government @MamataOfficial to contain and combat corona curse,” Dhankhar tweeted. “My request to CM Mamata Banerjee to synergistically cooperate with the Central Team @PMOIndia to wean away the miseries of people. Cooperation and not confrontation between Centre and State must.”

Six inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) have been constituted to assess if lockdown and social-distancing rules are being followed in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, and look into matters such as attacks on doctors.

On Monday, Banerjee had said that the two IMCTs in the state did not contact her government before arriving. The state administration was supposed to look after their logistical arrangements, she added.

