Kolkata: Jadavpur University relaxes hostel rules for Kashmiri students

Amid a vortex of fear and uncertainty among Kashmiris studying in other parts of the country following the government move to scrap special status to J&K under Article 370, Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Tuesday relaxed hostel rules for students from the state.

Keeping in mind the recent political developments, which have triggered anxiety among students from the Valley, the Jadavpur University administration said Kashmiri students would be lodged at hostels inside the campus.

About 900 students from Kashmir are presently enrolled in Jadavpur University, one of the premier institutes in Kolkata. The dean of the university said the decision to ease hostel rules was taken at a meeting on Monday evening.

“Hostel facilities are given to the students of the university considering their financial condition, distance, home town and other factors. In such times of crisis, Kashmiri students may face financial problems. So, we have decided to allot hostels to them inside the campus,” the dean said.

This year, many Kashmiri students have taken admission in engineering courses. If they fail to get hostel accommodation, Kashmiri students normally take recourse to PG or mess facilities. Moreover, Kolkata Police has specifically asked the university administration to extend all help to the Kashmiri students.

Jadavpur SFI leader Devraj said Kashmiri students were free to contact them in case of any problem. “We have given an open call, they should contact us if there is any problem. We will try to take appropriate measures for their safety,” he said.

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed all the college principals and coordinators appointed for the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) to “take special care” of students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir studying in their college.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories to ensure “peace and public harmony” is not disrupted and residents of Jammu and Kashmir living in other parts of the country are not harmed

Expressing concern for the safety of students and workers from Jammu and Kashmir living in other parts of the country, the advisory said, “It is requested that special care is taken to ensure the safety and security of residents of Jammu and Kashmir, especially students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, in various parts of the country.”