Kolkata International Film Festival starts on April 25

The 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will start on April 25 with the screening of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’.

The event will conclude on May 1. The festival, which is generally held in November every year, was postponed to January due to the pandemic. But it was deferred again due to the third Covid-19 wave in January and the fact that several members of the organising committee contracted the infection.

At a press conference on Saturday, KIFF director Raj Chakraborty said 163 movies from 40 countries will be screened across 10 venues. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the event, he said.

A special section has been arranged in the memory of filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta, legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Bengali actress Swatilekha Sengupta and European directors Jean Paul Belmondo, Jean Claude Carriere, and Je Luc Godard.