Kolkata International Film Festival put on hold, more celebs test positive

Day after the organisers decided to go ahead with the Kolkata International Film Festival by limiting the capacity of its screening venues at 50 per cent, the state government on Wednesday put the event on hold citing the massive surge in Covid-19 cases across the state.

After assessing the prevailing Covid situation, the state government issued a statement saying that the event, which was to be held from January 7 to 14, had been postponed temporarily. “(The) next date of the festival will be communicated in due course. A number of cine personalities attached to film festival committee and many others have

been affected by Covid,” read the statement issued by the government.

Meanwhile, actor Parambrata Chatterjee, who is one of the members of the event’s organising committee, informed on

Twitter that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Had mild symptoms in Mumbai on the 27th, but had tested negative. Returned to kolkata on the 30th. Became completely symptom-free by 2nd, but got a routine test done anyway day before, results came now and it’s positive.

Will test again in three days,” the actor tweeted.

Flimmaker Raj Chakraborty, Trinamool MLA and the chairman of the event’s organising committee, had earlier tested positive along with his wife, actress Subhasree Chakraborty.

Actors-turned-Trinamool MPs Dev Adhikari and Mimi Chakraborty were also detected with Covid-19. The former is currently in home isolation.

Sana Ganguly, the daughter of Board of Control for Cricket in India president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly also tested positive for the virus. She is, however, asymptomatic.