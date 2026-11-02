Black & saffron logo, inauguration at Victoria Memorial: 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival breaks tradition

A redesigned logo in black and saffron and an inaugural ceremony at Victoria Memorial — the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) marks a departure from its tradition under the new state administration. Unveiled on Sunday, the new logo replaces the black and blue artwork that was launched in 2015. The venue for the grand inauguration of the event, scheduled to run from December 16 to 23, has also shifted from Nandan.

The new logo has been designed by Satyajit Ray’s filmmaker son Sandip Ray.

The earlier logo featured black and blue lettering against a white background, with a camera motif atop the letter ‘K’ and a miniature representation of the angel atop the Victoria Memorial over the first ‘F’. The new logo retains black but has incorporated saffron-coloured elements into the letters.