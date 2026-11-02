Black & saffron logo, inauguration at Victoria Memorial: 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival breaks tradition

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A redesigned logo in black and saffron and an inaugural ceremony at Victoria Memorial — the 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) marks a departure from its tradition under the new state administration. Unveiled on Sunday, the new logo replaces the black and blue artwork that was launched in 2015. The venue for the grand inauguration of the event, scheduled to run from December 16 to 23, has also shifted from Nandan.
The new logo has been designed by Satyajit Ray’s filmmaker son Sandip Ray.
The earlier logo featured black and blue lettering against a white background, with a camera motif atop the letter ‘K’ and a miniature representation of the angel atop the Victoria Memorial over the first ‘F’. The new logo retains black but has incorporated saffron-coloured elements into the letters.
The film festival is also undergoing an organisation overhaul with superstar Tollywood Prosenjit Chatterjee as the KIFF chairperson, and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as the Chief Advisor.
Sunday’s event was also attended by key film and administrative figures, including actors Jeet, Hiran Chatterjee, and Rudranil Ghosh, alongside Dr. Soumitra Mohan and Nandan CEO and KIFF Director Sharmistha Banerjee.
”We are trying to invite international figures of a caliber never seen before,” Chatterjee said.
As per sources, a star-studded lineup of eminent personalities from across the country is set to attend the event, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Basu, and Madhur Bhandarkar.
Actor Jeet said Ireland is the official Focus Country for this edition. Sandip Ray is also directing the official signature film to be screened before every movie, set to a score composed by percussionist Ratul Shankar.