Kolkata: Insurance impasse ends, TV shooting to resume today

Following the intervention of State Minister Aroop Biswas, the deadlock for resuming shooting for Bengali television serials ended on Wednesday evening, with all stakeholders deciding to get back to sets from Thursday.

The shootings were scheduled to resume from Wednesday but got postponed following a stand-off between TV producers and the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum over a demand of Rs. 25-lakh Covid-19 medical insurance for each artiste, effective from the first day of shooting.

A meeting between the forum’s representatives and producers of TV soaps and channel heads had ended in a deadlock on Tuesday. A spokesperson of the forum then said the channel owners and producers could not give them assurance about providing signed documents of insurance premium from the first day of filming.

A breakthrough occurred during talks on Wednesday, and the demand was accepted.

“In the Tollygunge film industry, we are like a family. For 83 days, work was suspended due to Covid outbreak. Today all issues have been resolved. The shooting for Bengali TV serials will resume from tomorrow,” Biswas said.

The forum’s secretary Arindam Ganguly said “a fruitful solution” was achieved. “We are eager to start shooting from tomorrow. All the safety measures will be adopted while shooting. As it is a big family sometimes there are differences of opinions among its members,” he added.

The organisation’s president Shankar Chakraborty said, “It is normal to have disagreements in a big family. The issues regarding insurance have been solved too. We all were facing financial loss. Now, we are hopeful to start afresh.”

On May 30, the state government had issued a notification allowing shootings of serials, web series, and feature films from June 1, but with a limit of only 35 people. On June 4, Biswas said the filming of Bengali television serials would start from June 10 without child artists, and all measures to prevent infection would be put in place.

