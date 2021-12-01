Kolkata: In-person lessons for Classes 1-8 may restart from January

December 1, 2021 4:20:23 am
The state education department is contemplating resuming classes for students of Classes 1 to 8 from January next year. On Monday, the school education department sent a directive to all district magistrates regarding preparatory work to be completed before reopening of schools from class 1 to 8. The officials have been asked to send school-wise checklist on Mid-day Meal scheme by December 3.
“This is to inform you that a checklist has been prepared… regarding preparatory work to be completed prior to reopening of schools (from Classes 1 to 8). School-wise entry to be done at Block Level keeping in view of the AMS portal data (i.e. school name, U-DISE code). Entries to be filled in within the suggestive time plan as mentioned in the checklist. Online form is to be submitted by 03.12.2021 positively, Your kind cooperation is highly solicited,” read the directive.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-