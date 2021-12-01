Kolkata: In-person lessons for Classes 1-8 may restart from January

On Monday, the school education department sent a directive to all district magistrates regarding preparatory work to be completed before reopening of schools from class 1 to 8. (Representational)

The state education department is contemplating resuming classes for students of Classes 1 to 8 from January next year. On Monday, the school education department sent a directive to all district magistrates regarding preparatory work to be completed before reopening of schools from class 1 to 8. The officials have been asked to send school-wise checklist on Mid-day Meal scheme by December 3.