Kolkata illegal vaccination case: Man who rented flat to fake IAS officer arrested

Another accused, who had rented his flat in Kasba to fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb, was arrested on Wednesday night, taking the total count of arrests to seven.

“One Ashok Kumar was arrested last night. He had given his flat on rent to Debanjan Deb. He also got two news items published in a newspaper — one was related to Debanjan’s raid and another was related to his conducting an election,” said a Kolkata Police officer. Deb (28) had been using the flat as his office at a monthly rent of Rs 65,000 since September-October, 2020, police said.

Kolkata police also sought details from three private banks where Deb has eight accounts.

Investigation revealed that Deb’s cousin Kanchan, who was arrested recently, was booked in a domestic violence case filed by his wife in 2016. It is alleged that despite Kanchan’s knowledge of Deb’s pretense, he continued to provide him support.

Deb was arrested last week for holding at least two dubious vaccination camps at Kasba and City College and posing a joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

He is also accused of duping a few people of lakhs on the pretext of helping them get KMC tenders. TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty blew the lid off the alleged fraud after she did not receive the customary phone message post her vaccination at the Kasba camp.

Three of Deb’s associates were arrested last Saturday.

Among other sections of the IPC, the police have slapped the attempt-to-murder charge on the 28-year-old and his aides.

Police have recovered forged letter pads, stamps and other government documents from Deb’s house and office. After the alleged fraud came to light, a special invetigation team was formed to investigate the case.