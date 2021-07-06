Kolkata illegal vaccination: BJP workers clash with police, scores arrested

Police try to stop BJP workers from marching towards the KMC headquarters in Kolkata on Monday. (Express Photo)

Nearly 58 BJP leaders and workers, including party leaders Sayantan Basu and Agnimitra Paul, were arrested on Monday after they clashed with police during their march to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) headquarters in central Kolkata to protest against the fake vaccination drive that was busted by police recently. They were later released.

Despite the police not giving the BJP permission to hold the protest march in view of the Covid-19 protocol in place, a large number of BJP workers took out a rally from state BJP headquarters to KMC office. Police, however, stopped them at Central Avenue, leading to a clash.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh called the police action an attempt by the TMC government to stop the Opposition from highlighting the issue. He alleged that the TMC was trying to push the fake vaccination camp issue under the carpet so that the link between the arrested mastermind, Debanjan Deb, and TMC leaders do not come to the fore.

“All the rules and laws are applicable when the BJP takes out protest marches. It does not apply to others. When the TMC was in the opposition, they used to hold programmes without asking for any kind of permission. But our protest will continue and we will organise even bigger movements in the days to come,” said Ghosh.

BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and party’s state youth wing president Saumitra Khan were, however, did not take part in the protest. “Some of our leaders are busy in other programmes and that’s why they could not attend today’s protest march,” said Ghosh.

Reacting to the BJP’s protest, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “They (BJP) have not been able to accept their defeat in the Assembly election and that’s why they are trying to show muscle power. They must understand that they have been rejected by the people. Instead of organising this type of marches, they should abide by the Covid-19-related restrictions,” said Chatterjee.