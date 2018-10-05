Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur to set up ‘Academy of Leadership’

The academy will get a million seed fund from Ghosh. The academy will get a million seed fund from Ghosh.

IIT-Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp) is all set to establish the ‘Academy of Leadership’, which intends to develop innovative programmes combining the core curricula in science and engineering disciplines with philosophy, reasoning, and liberal arts, the institute said in a statement on Thursday.

“This will be based not only on scientific and technical training, but the teachings of ancient philosophies, reasoning, intuitive thinking, systems engineering and the past successes and failures of humanity,” said Prof. P P Chakrabarti, Director of IIT-Kharagpur.

The academy will be called the ‘Partha S Ghosh Academy of Leadership’, named after management consultant and an alumnus of the institute Partha S Ghosh. The academy will get a $1 million seed fund from Ghosh.

“I firmly believe that in the next 25 years, the world economy will undergo profound changes which civilisation has never experienced before. Industries and governments will need to reinvent the basic tenets of capitalism implying fundamental transformation of industry and economic models,” said Ghosh, a professor at Tufts University.

The initiative has been facilitated by Ron Gupta, president, IIT-Kharagpur Foundation USA. Gupta, along with Prof. Subrata Chattopadhyay, Dean, Alumni Affairs and Chair Professor at the Dept. of Architecture & Regional Planning, IIT-Kharagpur, Avinash Gupta led the talks with Ghosh. An MoU was signed in this regard Tuesday.

