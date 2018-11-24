Kolkata: IIT-Kharagpur, Liverpool varsity to hold heritage fest

IIT-Kharagpur and University of Liverpool along with a local project team will organise a ‘Heritage Fest’ in Chandannagar on Sunday, a statement issued by the institute on Friday said.

The fest is a part of two-year project which compromises experts from both the institutes.

The fest will bring together participants from schools and colleges by the Hooghly River and sensitise them about the value of the heritage of Chandannagar through an interactive event, the statement said.

Drawing, debates and quizzes on Chandannagar will also be conducted. Prof Jenia Mukherjee of IIT-Kharagpur said, “This will allow us to gauge how much awareness is already available on the ground and also help us generate enthusiasm among the young…”

The school children will be educated through iPads on how to use an app — Hooghly River AR App — designed by the University of Liverpool. A bilingual heritage resource book, ‘Chandernagore mon amour: the Citadel of the Moon’, edited by Antara Mukherjee, Assistant Professor, West Bengal Education Services and published by University of Liverpool, will be launched in the event.