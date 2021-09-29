House collapses in North Kolkata due to incessant rain, 9 rescued

A portion of an old house collapsed due to incessant overnight rain in Kolkata’s Ahiritola Street on Wednesday. Nine persons trapped under the debris, including a two-year-old child, were rescued and taken to hospital after nearly five hours of effort by the disaster management team, fire force and the police.

The incident took place at 7:45 am. Officials of the Jorabagan police station rushed to the spot immediately. Local MLA and minister Sashi Panja reached the spot along with fire minister Sujit Bose. Commissioner of police Soumen Mitra also visited the spot.

“Most of the houses in North Kolkata are old. This wasn’t declared a dilapidated house but was an old one. A timely rescue operation has been done,” said Panja.

Meanwhile, many parts of Bengal witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday. The weather agencies have predicted an intense spell of thunderstorms with lightning. So far, in the last 24 hours, Haldia recorded the highest rainfall at 216.4 mm till 8:30 am, followed by Mohanpur at 192.2 mm.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Alipore recorded 87.0 mm rain, Dumdum 47.0 mm and Salt Lake 51.6 mm.

Alipore Meteorological Department had already issued a red alert for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rain (07 – 20 cm) at one or two places over West Midnapore and Jhargram districts of South Bengal.

Orange alert has been issued with heavy to very heavy rain (07 – 20 cm) predicted at one or two places over Bankura and Purulia districts of South Bengal. Yellow alert has been issued with heavy rain (07 – 11 cm) predicted at one or two places over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Pargana, South 24 Pargana, East & West Burdwan districts of South Bengal.