Kolkata hotel raided, 37 revellers held for defying Covid-19 guidelines

Kolkata Police raided a plush hotel at Park Street in the heart of the city on Saturday night and rounded up 37 people caught partying inside the premises, flouting all Covid norms.

The raid was conducted by a team of 50 officers led by three IPS officers.

“In the intervening night of July 10 and 11, around 01.15 hours, a raid was conducted at The Park hotel, and 37 persons were arrested from the second and third floors,” Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

According to police, the revellers arrested were dancing to loud music played a disc jockey, defying restrictions imposed by the state government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It was alleged that some of the arrested persons pushed and manhandled the officers in an attempt to stop them from discharging their duty. The police also seized two private vehicles — a Mercedes and a Mahindra XUV 500.

“Two Pioneer DJ discs, one amplifier, two sound boxes, one DJ light, three hookahs, four liquor bottles, four empty glasses, cannabis (ganja), 38 mobile phones and two sets of guest lists were seized,” an officer said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

There have already been several instances across the country of people being booked under Section 269 for defying quarantine orders to curb spread of the pandemic. Any violation under the said IPC section attracts a jail term of six months and/or fine.

Those rounded up from ‘The Park’ have also been booked under the Disaster Management Act.

“Covid restrictions are still in force across the state and there are strict guidelines on such gatherings. The accused not only defied Covid norms but also tried to stop us from discharging our duty,” the officer said.

According to sources, the hotel’s owner has been summoned. It was further alleged that despite restrictions on such gatherings, the accused had been arranging weekend revelry at that hotel for the last one month. Those arrested are mostly IT sector and call centre employees. Several women who were part of the revelry, defying protocol, have also been summoned.

Meanwhile, the state reported 924 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths over the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate declining to 2 per cent. The state’s active case count now stands at 14,901, which is 403 less than the day before, the health bulletin stated.