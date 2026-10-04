Concerns over women’s safety at Kolkata 5-star hotel after back-to-back arrests

The Kolkata police have arrested a 56-year-old Noida businessman for allegedly molesting two women from Nagaland in the lobby. Last week, the police had arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman at the hotel's nightclub.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 12:55 PM IST
Man held for harassing woman at nightclub of 5-star hotel in KolkataKolkata Police arrested a 56-year-old Noida businessman for allegedly molesting two women from Nagaland at a five-star hotel (File photo for representative use).
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Safety concerns have surfaced at a luxury five-star hotel in Kolkata for the second time in a single week following the arrest of a 56-year-old man for allegedly molesting two women from Nagaland in the hotel lobby. The Kolkata police arrested Palash Ray, a businessman from Noida, after identifying and tracking him using CCTV footage.

According to the Kolkata police, the incident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am Sunday, while the complainant and her companion were in the hotel lobby. The victims submitted a signed written complaint alleging that an unknown man touched them inappropriately, outraging their modesty.

“During the investigation, CCTV footage of the hotel lobby was thoroughly checked. The complainant duly identified the accused, and his movements were tracked down before he was apprehended from his room,” a senior Kolkata police officer said, confirming that the investigation is ongoing.

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The police charged the accused with assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Second incident at same hotel

The arrest marks the second serious criminal offence reported at the prominent luxury hotel within a week.

In an earlier incident, the police arrested Mohammad Rafe Azim, 24, a resident of Beniapukur, for allegedly assaulting a 20-year-old woman and using obscene language inside the hotel’s nightclub around 2 am on September 27.

In that case, the victim alleged that the accused and his associates blocked her path, physically assaulted her, and used abusive language before fleeing. That case was booked under charges of outraging modesty, insulting modesty of a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and abetment.

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The police arrested him from Tiljala, and the probe is underway,” Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), then said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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