Concerns over women’s safety at Kolkata 5-star hotel after back-to-back arrests

Kolkata Police arrested a 56-year-old Noida businessman for allegedly molesting two women from Nagaland at a five-star hotel (File photo for representative use).

Safety concerns have surfaced at a luxury five-star hotel in Kolkata for the second time in a single week following the arrest of a 56-year-old man for allegedly molesting two women from Nagaland in the hotel lobby. The Kolkata police arrested Palash Ray, a businessman from Noida, after identifying and tracking him using CCTV footage.

According to the Kolkata police, the incident took place between 12.30 am and 1 am Sunday, while the complainant and her companion were in the hotel lobby. The victims submitted a signed written complaint alleging that an unknown man touched them inappropriately, outraging their modesty.

“During the investigation, CCTV footage of the hotel lobby was thoroughly checked. The complainant duly identified the accused, and his movements were tracked down before he was apprehended from his room,” a senior Kolkata police officer said, confirming that the investigation is ongoing.