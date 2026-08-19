Cramped hotels, blocked windows, no fire alarm, Kolkata building was virtually a tinderbox

A century-old five-storey building cramped with over a dozen hotels, each occupying four to five tiny rooms with no fire alarms. Most of the windows blocked with iron grills, and electric wires hanging loosely all around the building. A tragedy, it seems, was awaiting to happen at 15, Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata.

And on early Wednesday morning, the worst fears turned true as nine people were killed in a fire that broke out inside Shikha Inn, one of the hotels in the building.

The tragedy couldn’t be more ironic as the building is located at a stone’s throw from the state fire services department headquarters, and within a kilometre from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the local New Market Police Station.

The residents of the area, who were awakened by the loud alarm of fire engines, said the building blatantly displayed severe compromises in fire-safety regulations and yet no one in the administration took note of it.

“The owners had linked the two buildings, flouting all rules and regulations. Most of the stairs in the building are made of iron that got heated due to fire, making it difficult for hotel guests to climb down to safety,” said a resident of the area.

“The rule is that buildings are to be spaced by 50 feet, which was not followed here,” said another resident, refusing to identify himself.

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The locals said the number of “unauthorised” hotels increased in the area since 2015. “These hotels are very popular with those coming for treatment from Bangladesh,” said a passerby.

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Minister of State for Fire and Emergency Services Kaushik Chowdhury, who visited the spot on Wednesday along with Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul, said, “The situation inside this building is very bad. There are several hotels inside. I am shocked to see what was going on here.”

Blaming the previous government, the minister added, “I am surprised how the former administration gave permissions to such hotels to operate. We are not shrugging off responsibilities but want to assure you that all those behind this mishap will face stringent actions.”

Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul said the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) should take responsibility, and questioned the way several air conditioners were operating. “I am being told the fire exit was blocked… How were these hotels operating without permission? Who gave the trade licence and the fire safety licence? It has been 100 days (of our government). Give us time. We will form a committee. Such hotels have to be shut down. All this illegality has happened during the erstwhile TMC rule. Our intention is not allow illegal work,” she said.

On whether action would be taken against former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who is now a rebel TMC MLA, Paul replied, “We will see after the probe report is submitted and after speaking with the CM.”

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari blamed what he described as a “legacy of negligence” under the previous TMC regime, and alleged that fire safety norms were ignored while the city’s infrastructure was expanded.

“This tragedy is a grim reminder of the legacy of negligence left behind by the previous regime,” Adhikari said in the post on X, adding that buildings had been allowed to operate as hotels and other businesses “while completely ignoring mandatory fire safety norms.” He further alleged that the previous administration had failed to enforce basic compliance audits and allowed unsafe conditions to continue.

“We are now working tirelessly to undo the damage of that era and to enforce the safety standards that should have been in place all along,” Adhikari added.