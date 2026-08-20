Day after Kolkata hotel fire, safety lapses flagged at 13 guesthouses, bars

Nine people were killed after a fire broke out at a building housing multiple hotels and guesthouses on central Kolkata’s Mirza Ghalib Street early on Wednesday.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataAug 20, 2026 01:07 PM IST
Kolkata hotel fireA massive fire engulfed a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in Central Kolkata early on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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A day after a hotel blaze killed nine people in central Kolkata, West Bengal’s fire and emergencies department on Thursday pulled up nine guest houses and four restaurants-cum-bars on Mirza Ghalib Street for allegedly failing to comply with fire-safety rules.

“They have been asked to respond within 24 hours as to why a closure order under Section 37A of the Fire Act should not be issued against them for non-compliance with fire-safety measures, despite repeated notices directing the establishments to rectify the identified shortcomings,” a fire department official said.

Anuj Sharma, Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, highlighted the hazard posed by these establishments. “They don’t have adequate fire safety measures in place despite being given several notices by the fire department, which poses an imminent threat to life and property,” he said.

Nine people, including two women and a four-year-old child, lost their lives after a fire broke out at a building housing multiple hotels and guesthouses on the heavily congested stretch in the early hours of Wednesday.

Initial findings by the police and the fire services department indicate that most victims suffered no burns and instead died from suffocation and asphyxia. According to officials, the blaze originated on the third floor of one of the hotels and rapidly filled the space with thick smoke, disorienting residents and leaving them unable to find an exit route.

Also Read | Cramped hotels, blocked windows, no fire alarm, Kolkata building was virtually a tinderbox

Officials said that Mirza Ghalib Street houses numerous hotels and guesthouses operating out of rented spaces with extremely narrow passageways. Preliminary assessments reveal widespread violations of safety regulations.

Operating a hotel requires clearances from both the fire department and the police, neither of which the building that caught fire on Wednesday possessed.

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Forensic experts have gathered evidence from the site regarding the building’s electrical connections, while investigators examine the safety implications of an internal iron staircase.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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