Day after Kolkata hotel fire, safety lapses flagged at 13 guesthouses, bars

A day after a hotel blaze killed nine people in central Kolkata, West Bengal’s fire and emergencies department on Thursday pulled up nine guest houses and four restaurants-cum-bars on Mirza Ghalib Street for allegedly failing to comply with fire-safety rules.

“They have been asked to respond within 24 hours as to why a closure order under Section 37A of the Fire Act should not be issued against them for non-compliance with fire-safety measures, despite repeated notices directing the establishments to rectify the identified shortcomings,” a fire department official said.

Anuj Sharma, Director General of Fire and Emergency Services, highlighted the hazard posed by these establishments. “They don’t have adequate fire safety measures in place despite being given several notices by the fire department, which poses an imminent threat to life and property,” he said.