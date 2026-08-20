Kolkata hotel fire: Leaseholder arrested, building sealed over safety concerns

A massive fire engulfed a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street in Central Kolkata early on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Kolkata police made their first arrest in connection with the Mirza Ghalib Street fire late Wednesday night, as the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services ordered the hotel building that caught fire to be immediately vacated and sealed due to inadequate fire safety measures.

The Detective Department arrested Abu Zafar, reported to be the leaseholder of the hotel Shikha Inn, where the blaze led to nine deaths early Wednesday morning. Zafar, a resident of Jorasanko, was picked up from Entally Main Market.

The police have also detained two staff members for questioning: a manager and an employee from the neighbouring Japon Hotel. Both Shikha Inn and Japon Hotel are owned by Bireshwar Mitra, who remains missing while the police question his family regarding his whereabouts.