Kolkata hospital set to bring a slice of Puja to Covid ward

With the coronavirus pandemic putting a brake on Durga Puja festivities this year as well, a private hospital in Kolkata has decided to bring a slice of Bengal’s biggest festival to a Covid ward.

The Narayan Memorial Hospital on Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata will be curating a Durga Puja for its patients, complete with all the rituals that go with it. A corner in the hospital ward has been freed up to hold the puja and the patients will get a first-hand feel of all the rituals, including ‘aarti’, ‘pushpanjali’ and ‘shantir jol’.

A ‘purojit’ (priest) will officiate the puja and visit all the beds to pass on the blessings and pray for speedy recovery of not only the Covid patients but also others.

The hospital will also be serving a traditional Puja ‘thali’ (platter) to the patients, keeping their health conditions in mind. A dietician attached to the healthcare facility is already working out individual food charts catering to Normal Diet, Diabetic Diet, Semi Soft Diet and Liquid Diet.

Suparna Sengupta, CEO, Narayan Memorial Hospital, said, “From Mahalaya, every Bengali is overcome with a feeling of exuberance and festive cheer and many are visited by memories of festivities back in time. However, with the pandemic still around, the festival won’t be the same for many this year. Hence, we have decided to arrange special Puja platters for patients, keeping the Puja as well as their diet in mind. We will serve them an array of Bengali, Chinese and Continental food items

Covid cases in Bengal rose to 15,73,246 in total as 752 more tested positive on Wedneday.