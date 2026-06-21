Kolkata hit by torrential rain, NEET examinees struggle to reach exam centres

Kolkata experienced an hour of torrential rain and storm activity on Sunday, leading to widespread waterlogging across several neighborhoods.

A tree collapsed in Chandni Chowk, snagging an electric wire. Workers from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) visited the spot, successfully clearing the debris after a 45-minute operation. Because Sunday traffic is naturally lighter, major gridlocks were avoided.

Continuous downpour left parts of Patuli, Jadavpur, Kasba, Sealdah, and Kankurgachi heavily waterlogged, though water began receding later in the afternoon.

Water entered the premises of RG Kar Medical College. Severe waterlogging was also reported inside Ashutosh College, a centre for the NEET (UG) examination.