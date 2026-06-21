Kolkata hit by torrential rain, NEET examinees struggle to reach exam centres

Kolkata experienced an hour of torrential rain and storm activity on Sunday, leading to widespread waterlogging across several neighborhoods.
A tree collapsed in Chandni Chowk, snagging an electric wire. Workers from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) visited the spot, successfully clearing the debris after a 45-minute operation. Because Sunday traffic is naturally lighter, major gridlocks were avoided.
Continuous downpour left parts of Patuli, Jadavpur, Kasba, Sealdah, and Kankurgachi heavily waterlogged, though water began receding later in the afternoon.
Water entered the premises of RG Kar Medical College. Severe waterlogging was also reported inside Ashutosh College, a centre for the NEET (UG) examination.
The KMC received distress calls from students and parents struggling to reach NEET examination centers. “The accumulated water was cleared swiftly, ensuring smoother access to the examination centres and minimising disruption for students and guardians. Commendable action was taken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation… Prompt action will continue to be taken in all such instances to ensure the timely resolution of civic concerns and public convenience,” stated Agnimitra Paul, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the International Day of Yoga program at Red Road earlier on Sunday morning, successfully concluding the event before the heavy downpour commenced around 11 am.
While the weather is expected to slightly improve, significant hazard warnings remain in place for Monday.
South Bengal
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The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted a yellow alert for North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia, and Howrah. These districts might experience thunderstorms and lightning with wind gusting up to 30-40 kmph
Whereas Kolkata and the remaining districts of South Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rain.
North Bengal
The northern districts may bear the brunt of the current monsoon surge. An Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) is currently active for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.
A yellow alert has been sounded for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More