Kolkata: Hindu Samhati founder Tapan Ghosh succumbs to coronavirus

The founder of the Hindu Samhati outfit, Tapan Ghosh, died of Covid-19 at a hospital here on Sunday. He was 67.

According to Hindu Samhati president Debtanu Bhattacharya tol The Indian Express, “Ghosh got admitted on June 28. Yesterday, around 7.30 pm, he passed away. He is survived by two sisters.”

Ghosh, who was with the RSS at one point, is the second politician from Bengal to die of Covid-19. Last month, Trinamool Congress MLA Tamanosh Ghosh had succumbed to the disease.

Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta said he was one of the most “dedicated soldiers” working to unite Hindus in Bengal. “He was one of the most dedicated soldiers fighting for Hindu unity and sangathan in West Bengal. He gave his life to this cause, inspiring thousands through personal example,” he tweeted.

Ghosh started off as an RSS pracharak in 1975. Known for delivering controversial remarks, he formed Hindu Samhati in 2008. Under this leadership, the organisation was at the forefront of several right-wing activities. He was among those arrested and granted bail when the outfit held a rally in Kolkata and presented 14 members of a Muslim family as an example of “ghar wapsi”. He left Hindu Samhati in 2018, following some internal differences.

