Kolkata: Heavy vehicles banned on Tallah Bridge from today

Tallah Bridge on BT Road here will be out of bounds for heavy goods vehicles from Sunday until it is repaired, said the traffic department on Saturday.

After the Majerhat bridge collapse in 2018, the West Bengal public works department (PWD) had identified seven bridges in the city as “most vulnerable” and requiring urgent repairs. One of the seven bridges was Tallah Bridge, a senior official of the department said on condition of anonymity.

Depending on the extent of damage, the bridges are being repaired.

According to officials, load-bearing capacities of these bridges were checked, and depending on the report, experts suggested some restrictions on goods vehicles to prevent further damage to the bridges.

The restriction at Tallah Bridge is aimed at unclogging the bridge during the repairs, read a statement issued by the traffic department.

Heavy goods vehicles going towards B T Road will be diverted to the Second Hooghly Bridge.