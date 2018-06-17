Kolkata health dept orders reshuffle of government medical college authorities

Kolkata health department has called for a major shuffle of authorities in Kolkata medical college. (File) Kolkata health department has called for a major shuffle of authorities in Kolkata medical college. (File)

In a major reshuffle, the state health department on Friday issued transfer orders for most principals and medical superintendents of government-run medical colleges in the city. As per government officials, the order is a part of routine reshuffle to ensure best services in the health sector.

Prof Dr Anima Haldar, currently head of the department of community medicine at NRS Medical College and Hospital, has been transferred to Beleghata ID & BG Hospital as its principal. Prof Dr Uchchhal Bhadra, who was the principal of Beleghata ID & BG Hospital, will be the new principal for Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Prof Dr Asish Mukherjee, who was earlier medical superintendent and vice-principal of Chittaranjan Seba Sadan and Sishu Sadan Hospital is now its principal. Prof Dr Dilip Kumar Pal, who was the medical superintendent and vice-principal of Dr B C Roy PGIPS will now take charge as principal of Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital.

Prof Dr Pitbaran Chakraborty now the medical superintendent and vice-principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital will be principal of Purulia Government Medical College and Hospital. Prof Dr Manimoy Banerjee, presently posted as the medical superintendent and vice-principal of IPGME&R-SSKM Hospital will now be director of IPGMER&R.

Prof Dr Sikha Banerjee, who was the superintendent and vice-principal of Calcutta Medical College will now be the principal of Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital. Prof Dr Ajoy Roy, who was the director of IPGMER will be the new principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

Prof Dr Manjushree Roy, principal of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, will take charge of Diamond Harbor Government Medical College and Hospital. Prof Dr Birendranath Roy, presently professor of department of pediatrics at NRS Medical College and Hospital will be the new medical superintendent and vice-principal of Chittaranjan Seba Sadan.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App