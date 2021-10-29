Disciplinary proceedings: HC sets aside CAT order on former Bengal chief secretary’s plea

The Calcutta High Court on Friday gave a verdict in favour of former chief secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay and set aside the impugned case transfer order passed by the principal bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) earlier this month.

Bandyopadhyay had been issued a show-cause notice for allegedly abstaining from a meeting held by the Prime Minister in Kalaikunda in May this year. On May 31, the last day of Bandyopadhyay’s tenure, he was directed to go to Delhi and join the central government’s service. The bureaucrat, however, retired on the same day without going to Delhi. Although the state government offered to extend his tenure by three months, Bandyopadhyay turned it down.

The division bench comprising Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Rabindranath Samanta observed that, “The entire modus operandi adopted by the Union of India reeks of mala fides, it is unfortunate that the Principal bench of the CAT nurtured such efforts by passing the impugned transfer order, thereby paying obeisance to the diktat of Union of India.”

It added that the incident “leaves a bad taste in the mouth due to the mode of operation of the quasi-judicial (if not judicial) authority and also poses a threat to the federal structure as envisioned by the makers of the Constitution of India.”

Bandyopadhyay declined to comment on the high court order. His lawyer Debanjan Mandal, however, “expressed hope that the judicial and quasi-judicial processes in the country will render justice.”

The Personnel Department of the central government started disciplinary proceedings against Bandyopadhyay after his absence at the May 28 cyclone review meeting with the Prime Minister. Challenging the decision, Bandyopadhyay approached the Calcutta bench of CAT.

Following a request by the Union government, the principal bench of CAT ordered transfer of the case from the Calcutta bench to itself on October 22. Challenging this order, Bandopadhyay had filed an appeal before the Calcutta High Court.