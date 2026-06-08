Kolkata hawker eviction: Tension in Jadavpur over midnight drive; Left supporters clash with police

Students started a protest in front of Gate No. 4 of Jadavpur University at 3 am on Monday, demanding the immediate release of all detainees. (File Photo)

The hawker-eviction drive in the Jadavpur station area in Kolkata on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday turned violent with protesters clashing with the police.

Local hawker unions, backed by left-wing trade organisations, political activists, and a large contingent of Jadavpur University students, took to the streets to physically block the demolitions.

Protesters staged sit-ins directly in front of the advancing bulldozers and stood on top of the machinery in defiance. The police resorted to a baton charge (lathi-charge) to disperse the crowd, resulting in alleged severe injuries to several student leaders, activists, and hawkers.

“Six people, including CPI(M) leader Srijan Bhattacharya, have been arrested. CPI(M) Central Committee member and former Jadavpur MLA Sujan Chakraborty has also been arrested. One person, Ritabrata Ghosh from Ramgarh, is in a critical condition,” said a protester.