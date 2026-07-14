Midnight raid at flat near Kolkata: Rs 2 crore seized, hawala racket suspected

Seven people, including a woman, were arrested after a police raid on a New Town flat. The accused allegedly pretended they were running a call centre office.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataJul 14, 2026 02:26 PM IST
Kolkata New Town flat raid Rs 2 croreThe search began around 3 pm Monday and continued for nearly 12 hours. The police were later seen carrying three trolley bags filled with the seized cash. (Image generated using AI)
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More than Rs 2 crore in cash was recovered from an apartment in New Town, near Kolkata, following a raid on Monday that led to the arrest of seven people, including a woman, for allegedly running a hawala racket.

Acting on a tip, a joint team of the Bidhannagar police’s cybercrime unit, the detective department, and the Technocity police conducted a raid at the flat. The operation began around 3 pm and continued for nearly 12 hours, ending past midnight. The police were later seen carrying three trolley bags filled with the seized cash.

A senior police officer said the accused had rented the flat seven months ago and had been staying there for six months. Locals in the area did not suspect anything amiss as the accused allegedly pretended the apartment was being used as a call‑centre office. The police also seized two vehicles resembling ATM cash vans, a scooter, multiple laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic devices. Police sources said the vehicles were used to transport the alleged hawala money.

Also Read | ‘Special 26’ in Kolkata: Fake cops loot Rs 2 crore from businessman’s office

No documentation for money seized

The arrested individuals were taken to Technocity police station for interrogation. Police sources said that they failed to explain the source of the money or provide valid documentation. The accused will be produced in court, and the police will seek custody for further investigation.

Sources said the police will investigate how the racket was run, who was involved, and whether any influential person was behind it.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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