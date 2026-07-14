Midnight raid at flat near Kolkata: Rs 2 crore seized, hawala racket suspected

The search began around 3 pm Monday and continued for nearly 12 hours. The police were later seen carrying three trolley bags filled with the seized cash. (Image generated using AI)

More than Rs 2 crore in cash was recovered from an apartment in New Town, near Kolkata, following a raid on Monday that led to the arrest of seven people, including a woman, for allegedly running a hawala racket.

Acting on a tip, a joint team of the Bidhannagar police’s cybercrime unit, the detective department, and the Technocity police conducted a raid at the flat. The operation began around 3 pm and continued for nearly 12 hours, ending past midnight. The police were later seen carrying three trolley bags filled with the seized cash.

A senior police officer said the accused had rented the flat seven months ago and had been staying there for six months. Locals in the area did not suspect anything amiss as the accused allegedly pretended the apartment was being used as a call‑centre office. The police also seized two vehicles resembling ATM cash vans, a scooter, multiple laptops, mobile phones, and other electronic devices. Police sources said the vehicles were used to transport the alleged hawala money.