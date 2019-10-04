Kolkata govt’s ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ campaign finds Puja vehicle

Kolkata’s Alipore Sarbojanin Club has this year adopted Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government’s ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ campaign as its theme for Durga Puja.

Advertising

“It has been an extremely successful campaign of the state government and Kolkata Police. We thought to use the campaign as our Pujo theme, which would further spread the message amongst lakhs of people. We have used helmets and seat belts in the pandal,” said Saibal Guha, club secretary.

The Puja pandal was inaugurated by Chief Minister Banerjee on Wednesday.

The pandal itself is made from part of cars, bikes and other vehicles. Helmets, seat belts and speedometers have also been used to showcase the theme.

Advertising

A speedometer has been strategically placed near Durga with her trishul pointed towards it.

It’s just Panchami and the pandal has already started attracting good footfall. The club members are happy with the kind of response they are getting from people.

Kolkata Police’s message to wear the safety head gear and refrain from rash driving is being displayed throughout. A special awareness on reckless driving is also a part of the pandal. Even lighting is in coordination with the theme.

The club is known in Alipore area for carrying out social welfare activities. The club distributes ration to senior citizens of nearby areas like Chetla, Bhawanipore and Kalighat as well. They also distribute new clothes to the elderly people ahead of Puja.

“We try to support the elderly people, especially those who stay alone. The club has identified thousands of such couples whom we distribute food grains twice a month,” said a member of the club.

The Chief Minister had launched the statewide traffic awareness campaign on July 8, 2016, from Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata with an aim to curb accidents and road fatalities.

According to the government, the campaign has been in reducing the number of road accidents in Kolkata and nearby districts.