Kolkata: Govt hospital vandalised over death of accident victim, 7 arrested

A government hospital was vandalised by a mob alleging negligence in treatment of an accident victim patient, in Hooghly district Monday. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case. Jay Prakash Gupta, a resident of Dum Dum cantonment area, was injured after his car was hit by another vehicle on the Durganagar flyover. He was rushed to the Uttarpara State General Hospital but allegedly died on the way.

“They (the victim’s family) found him dead and lost control. They attacked doctors and nurses and even prevented police from retrieving the body,” said a police officer. Police said the people who had rushed Gupta to the hospital also fled after leaving his body near the emergency ward.

