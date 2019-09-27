Kolkata Government to decide on closure of Tallah bridge today

Likely closure of key Tallah bridge, which connects several areas of North 24 Parganas district to the capital city, may throw the traffic in north Kolkata out of gear this Durga Puja.

After deciding to restrict the movements of heavy goods vehicles on 625m-long Tallah bridge, the state government is mulling to shut it down completely for extensive repair work.

As per sources, the government is likely to hold a meeting on Friday at Nabanno, the state Secretariat, to discuss the matter with all stakeholders.

A senior government official said the Tallah bridge was among seven flyovers in the city identified by the state Public Works Department (PWD) as “most vulnerable” and requiring urgent repairs after the Majerhat bridge collapse in 2018. Last year, south Kolkata had to bear the brunt after the collapse of Majerhat bridge that connected Behala to other parts of the city.

As per Traffic Department, they are in touch with the Transport Department officials to figure out alternative routes for buses in case the Talla bridge is shut down. Vehicles from Barrackpore and Sodepur in North 24 Parganas use this bridge to reach the city. It is also a key link between Shyambazar, Chiria More, Sinthee, Dunlop and B T Road in the city.

Engineers of the PWD, which is jointly responsible with the Railway for the maintenance of the bridge, had conducted an inspection on Saturday.

As per experts, the bridge needs urgent repair work as it has become very weak. As of now, the PWD has decided to install three height bars to restrict the movement of heavy vehicles on the structure.

“A circular inviting tenders for the installation of the height bars has been issued,” said an official. The government will allocate Rs 26 lakh for the project.

Tallah bridge-bound goods vehicles will be diverted from B T Road to Kona Expressway.

As per sources, experts have suggested to shut the bridge for buses before Durga Puja. But, Kolkata Traffic Police has said if the bridge is shut during the puja, it will badly affect the traffic in the northern part of the city.