Kolkata: Gold worth Rs 2.53 crore seized, four held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 6.3 kg of foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 2.53 crore and arrested three women and a man in Kolkata.

Acting on a tip-off, a DRI team followed an auto-rickshaw and saw three women getting into it on Thursday, said an officer of the agency. “We intercepted the auto and asked the women and the driver if they were carrying any drugs. They denied. But they gave in due to sustained questioning and revealed gold bars hidden in the toolbox. They were asked to appear in the DRI office at Kolkata. The auto was also brought to DRI office,” said the officer.

The auto was searched thoroughly and the officers found four rectangular paper packets wrapped with carbon papers. Twelve bars were recovered from the toolbox and another two from the accused, said a second DRI officer.