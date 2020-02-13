Kolkata gets new Metro line today

Final touches being given at Salt Lake Sector V station. Final touches being given at Salt Lake Sector V station.

The first phase of the East-West Metro corridor, connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium in the city, will be inaugurated on Thursday by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The six-km long Metro line has six stations — Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Salt Lake Stadium.

The East-West Metro corridor between Sector V and Howrah Maidan stations comprises both elevated viaduct covering 5.8 km and an underground section of 10.8 km. In a first in the country, tunnels have been bored under the Hooghly river to connect the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah through the rapid transit system.

The trial run of Metro on the eve of the inauguration of East-West Metro line at Salt Lake near Kolkata on Wednesday The trial run of Metro on the eve of the inauguration of East-West Metro line at Salt Lake near Kolkata on Wednesday

The entire stretch of the first phase is on the elevated section.

Although Metro train will be flagged off on Thursday from Sector V, the services will be open to public from February 14.

The six stations of the first phase will have several amenities like concave mirrors at two ends of the platforms, CCTV cameras, communication system installed for contacting control room during emergency, improved air conditioning system, upgraded signalling system, digital information display boards, ticket vending machines and passenger screen doors. The entire stretch of the first phase East-West metro is elevated.

Sources in Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) said that the underground station of Phoolbagan — which is part of the six underground stations of the second phase East-West Metro — could be added to the elevated line later.

