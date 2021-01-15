Kolkata gets highest number of vaccines, followed by N-24 Parganas

SSKM, which has received 3,250 doses of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, has registered 10,000 frontline workers for the vaccination. (Representational)

Within two days of their arrival for the first phase of the vaccination drive from Saturday, 6,44,500 doses have been distributed to all the districts in the state, and Kolkata has received the highest number of doses at 93,500. The state capital is followed by North 24 Parganas’s 47,000 doses and Murshidabad’s 37,500.

Sources in the state Health Department said that in Kolkata, SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and RG Kar and National Medical College have been supplied with the first batch of vaccines. Chittranjan Seva Sadan at Hazra Road, Beliaghata ID and BG Hospital, BC Roy Children’s Hospital and Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine will later receive the vaccines.

“We are all ready to roll out the vaccine. Preparations have been done. Vaccine doses have been received. However, we were expecting more doses than what most of us have received,” said a Health Department official.

Bengal has so far registered 5,63,475 coronavirus cases and 10,010 fatalities. A total of 680 cases were registered in the last 24 hours while 694 people were discharged. Active cases dropped to 7,272, improving the recovery rate to 96.93 per cent.

According to State Health Department, the state registered 17 deaths in last 24 hours. Among the new positive cases, 159 were reproted from Kolkata and 186 from North 24 Parganas.

Of the 17 deaths, four were from Kolkata and seven from North 24 Parganas.