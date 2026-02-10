Kolkata gears up for higher secondary exams: Here’s a look at traffic curbs from February 12

There are 134 Higher Secondary Examination centres in Kolkata where 32,256 candidates will be appearing (Representational image)

With the Higher Secondary Examinations in West Bengal set to begin on Thursday, February 12, the Kolkata Police on Monday evening issued a notification regulating the movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the city limits on all days of the examinations.

There are 134 centres in Kolkata where 32,256 candidates will be appearing for the examinations that will conclude on February 27.

The order stated, “all classes of vehicles and all kinds of traffic, including pedestrian traffic, for the city of Kolkata shall be regulated in the manner prescribed below, notwithstanding any other orders in force” on February 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27.

According to the advisory, goods vehicles will be allowed to ply within the city limits only from 6 am to noon on exam dates.