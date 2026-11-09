They bought crackers, meat. Then, Kolkata techie was dead, girlfriend arrested

A young live-in couple in Kolkata went out Sunday afternoon, bought firecrackers for Diwali and mutton for dinner. Hours later, 25-year-old IT professional Sarthak Sarkar was dead, and his girlfriend, Sanchalika Basu, and her mother, Moumita, were arrested. Mystery shrouds what happened in those hours.

Police said Sarthak and Sanchalika lived together in a rented flat in Kolkata’s Garia area. Sarthak’s family lives in Barasat, and he worked at an IT firm in Salt Lake Sector V. ​According to local residents, Sarthak and Sanchalika appeared at ease on Sunday evening. “They looked happy and were acting normally, just like any other day,” a neighbour told police. The meat vendor the couple visited said they were frequent customers. He said they held bags full of crackers when they went to his shop on Sunday.