They bought crackers, meat. Then, Kolkata techie was dead, girlfriend arrested

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over ... Read More
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- Kolkata murder
A young live-in couple in Kolkata went out Sunday afternoon, bought firecrackers for Diwali and mutton for dinner. Hours later, 25-year-old IT professional Sarthak Sarkar was dead, and his girlfriend, Sanchalika Basu, and her mother, Moumita, were arrested. Mystery shrouds what happened in those hours.
Police said Sarthak and Sanchalika lived together in a rented flat in Kolkata’s Garia area. Sarthak’s family lives in Barasat, and he worked at an IT firm in Salt Lake Sector V. According to local residents, Sarthak and Sanchalika appeared at ease on Sunday evening. “They looked happy and were acting normally, just like any other day,” a neighbour told police. The meat vendor the couple visited said they were frequent customers. He said they held bags full of crackers when they went to his shop on Sunday.
Around 1:30 am, residents heard loud arguments from the couple’s flat. As the altercation escalated, neighbours went to the apartment to intervene. A shocking sight greeted them. Sarthak lay collapsed on the bed, bleeding from severe neck wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Investigators say the couple argued over some issue on Sunday night. Sanchalika allegedly attacked Sarthak with a sharp object. Police are also probing the role of Sanchalika’s mother, Moumita, who was present in the flat and allegedly did not raise an alarm or seek help as Sarthak bled to death.
Sarthak’s father, who works with the West Bengal Education Department, said that the family knew about his relationship with Sanchalika and that she had visited their Barasat home. He added that the family did not know Sarthak lived with her at the Garia flat. The family said Sarthak would frequently spend nights away from home. When asked, he would cite work pressure.
Aravind Kumar Anand, Baruipur’s Superintendent of Police, said police are yet to find what led to Sarthak’s death. “Two people have been arrested; investigation and interrogation are on. A case was filed following a complaint by (Sarthak’s) family,” the officer said. “We are examining the sequence of events, determining the weapon used, and interrogating both women,” he added.