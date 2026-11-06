Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over ... Read More
The Kolkata police on Friday arrested three adults and apprehended two minors after an 18-year-old youth was allegedly doused in petrol and set on fire in Garfa on October 27. The police said they are investigating the reel-making angle behind the alleged attack, as they claimed the accused filmed the act allegedly to create viral social media reels.
However, the victim and his family stated that the group held a grudge over a Rs 500 loan, which the youth had reportedly repaid in full.
A video recording of the assault later circulated on social media, sparking widespread outrage.
The victim was returning home from work near the Lenin Nagar pond bank in Haltu when a group of youths intercepted him. He sustained burn injuries to his chest and stomach and is reported to be stable.
According to the police and victim statements, the assailants forced him onto a cement bench, blindfolded him, and forced a helmet onto his head before physically assaulting him. When the youth resisted and removed the helmet, the attackers attempted to force him to drink petrol retrieved from a scooter’s under-seat storage compartment.
When he refused, the group poured the fuel over his body, lit a match, and set him on fire. Screaming in terror, the burning teenager managed to run away, stripping off his ignited clothes before residents came to his rescue and rushed him to a hospital.
“We received a complaint and action was taken; 3 adults were arrested,” said a police officer.
The police initiated a probe following a written complaint by the victim’s family.