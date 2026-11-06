The Kolkata police on Friday arrested three adults and apprehended two minors after an 18-year-old youth was allegedly doused in petrol and set on fire in Garfa on October 27. The police said they are investigating the reel-making angle behind the alleged attack, as they claimed the accused filmed the act allegedly to create viral social media reels.

However, the victim and his family stated that the group held a grudge over a Rs 500 loan, which the youth had reportedly repaid in full.

A video recording of the assault later circulated on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

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The victim was returning home from work near the Lenin Nagar pond bank in Haltu when a group of youths intercepted him. He sustained burn injuries to his chest and stomach and is reported to be stable.