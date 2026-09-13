RG Kar to bullet trains: Kolkata Ganesh pandal showcases Bengal’s ‘transition’ after polls

Amid the growing anticipation for Bengal’s first Durga Puja after the BJP government came to power, a Ganesh Puja pandal is capturing public attention by spotlighting the administration’s performance over its initial four months.
Featuring an 11-foot idol by famous artist Mintu Pal, the pandal uses a dynamic 3D contrast wall to frame the state’s transition alongside major newsmakers like the RG Kar movement and Lionel Messi.
The Executive Palace Apartment Owners Association in Baguiati, situated along VIP Road, is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 with a theme titled ‘Parivartan – towards a developed Bengal with a double-engine government’.
Ganesha will be dressed in a white kurta and orange pagdi; the idol represents responsibility, visionary leadership, and good governance, with its six divine hands symbolising the core structural pillars needed to build a developed state.
A prominent feature of the venue is a 10 ft x 10 ft 3D contrast wall that acts as a visual ledger of the state’s transition. The display outlines key events under two distinct sections.
The ‘before May 4’ section spotlights high-profile issues and challenges, including the logistical chaos surrounding Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit, the R G Kar movement, Bangladesh border fencing issues, and cow trafficking.
The ‘after May 4’ section displays a vision of rapid progress, featuring the New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri bullet train, an industrial expansion marked by new enterprises, and the demolition of illegal constructions through targeted bulldozer actions. The organisers are also highlighting the Orange Line Metro, the Chingrighata bottleneck, and the demolition of illegal construction.
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Challenges to possibilities
Speaking to Express, Ankit Agarwal, secretary of the association, said, “The essence of our theme ‘Parivartan towards a developed Bengal with a double-engine government’ is to showcase the journey from challenges to possibilities and to express our aspiration for a Bengal that is progressive, confident, secure and full of opportunities.”
“Through our artistic presentation, we have tried to portray how development can transform the everyday lives of people, from better connectivity and modern infrastructure to industrial growth, employment opportunities, planned urban development and stronger governance. Our wall takes this message further by presenting a visual contrast between the Bengal we have experienced and the Bengal we aspire to see.”
“Parivartan, for us, is not merely a change in circumstances; it represents a change in direction, mindset and possibilities. Through this celebration, we wanted to combine faith and art with a larger message of hope – that Bengal can move forward with greater confidence, development and opportunity.”
The six-day celebration brings together devotion, art, community participation, and a visual message centred on transformation, progress, and the aspiration for a developed Bengal, he added. The pandal is likely to be unveiled by Panchayat Minister and BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh.
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For this pandal, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will continue until September 18, filled with daily religious and community activities. The festivities will culminate in a resident Hawan followed by the traditional Ganesh Visarjan.
Ganesh Chaturthi, set for Monday, has surged in scale and visibility across Bengal over the past 10 years. Once largely confined to traditional commercial hubs like Burrabazar and Posta, the festival has steadily expanded into residential enclaves, apartment complexes, and local neighbourhood clubs across Kolkata, Salt Lake, New Town, Behala, and the northern suburbs. BJP leaders have lined up to inaugurate these Ganesh Puja pandals this year.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More