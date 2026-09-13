RG Kar to bullet trains: Kolkata Ganesh pandal showcases Bengal’s ‘transition’ after polls

Kolkata Ganesh Puja celebrations have taken a political turn at a Baguiati apartment complex, where a themed pandal showcases a vision of a developed Bengal (Express photo).

Amid the growing anticipation for Bengal’s first Durga Puja after the BJP government came to power, a Ganesh Puja pandal is capturing public attention by spotlighting the administration’s performance over its initial four months.

Featuring an 11-foot idol by famous artist Mintu Pal, the pandal uses a dynamic 3D contrast wall to frame the state’s transition alongside major newsmakers like the RG Kar movement and Lionel Messi.

The Executive Palace Apartment Owners Association in Baguiati, situated along VIP Road, is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 with a theme titled ‘Parivartan – towards a developed Bengal with a double-engine government’.

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Ganesha will be dressed in a white kurta and orange pagdi; the idol represents responsibility, visionary leadership, and good governance, with its six divine hands symbolising the core structural pillars needed to build a developed state.