Kolkata: Four new ministers sworn in

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expanded her Cabinet by introducing four new faces — TMC MLAs Tapas Roy, Sujit Bose, Ratna Ghosh (Kar) and Nirmal Majhi.

The MLAs were sworn in by Governor K N Tripathi at Raj Bhawan in the presence of Mamata and her Cabinet colleagues. Following the ceremony, the chief minister announced the portfolios of the new entrants.

Tapas Roy will be the minister of state with independent charge for the department of planning and statistics and parliamentary affairs. Sujit Bose will be minister of state with independent charge for fire and emergency services.

Ratna Ghosh (Kar) will look after the minister of state for MSME and textiles while Nirmal Majhi will be the minister of state for labour department. Meanwhile, MoS for health Chandrima Bhattacharya has been given additional charge of the housing department.