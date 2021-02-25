Kolkata: Four labourers trapped in manhole die

Two of them were declared brought dead at SSKM Hospital and the other two at Baghajatin State General Hospital.

Four labourers died after they were trapped inside a manhole in Kolkata’s Kudhghat on Thursday. According to the police, the incident happened around 12.30 pm during the construction of an underground drainage system at Purba Putiary Pump house near Aikyatan club.

A total of seven labourers were rescued from the manhole. Two of them were declared brought dead at SSKM Hospital and the other two at Baghajatin State General Hospital. The remaining three labourers sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Baghajatin State General Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Jahangir Alam (22), Ali Liyakat Ali (20), Sabir Hossain and Md Alamgir, all from Malda district in West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner Jadavpur Rashid Munir Khan said personnel of the fire brigade, Kolkata Police and the Disaster Management Group were pressed into action to rescue the trapped labourers.

State Minister Arup Biswas also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.