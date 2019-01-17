Kolkata: Four held for selling illicit liquor online

Kolkata police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly selling illicit liquor online. The accused were identified as Mohammad Dastagir Alam, Bipin Balmiki, Tapas Haldar and Cristofer Kardoj.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of Kolkata police along with the enforcement department raided a flat at Kasturia road in Tiljala area. A huge number of bottles with local liquor, bottling plants and foreign liquor were recovered and all the four were arrested.

Police claimed the accused used to buy empty bottles of foreign liquors from different bars, fill it with local liquor and seal it again. The bottles have been sent for chemical examination in laboratory.

“The bottles come with seal over the cap. Once opened it is not easy to seal it again. This is being probed,” said an officer.

They promoted their business through Facebook and websites.

Police said that during questioning the accused revealed that most of their clients were from New Town, Salt Lake and Behala.

The accused also had a nexus with organisers of parties, police said. They would open these bottles towards the end of the party so that those consuming are not in their senses, the officer added.