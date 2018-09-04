Kolkata: Four arrested for ‘selling off’ minor girl for Rs 20,000

The girl was rescued from Howrah station. (Representational) The girl was rescued from Howrah station. (Representational)

Four persons including a woman were arrested by police for alleged sex trafficking on Sunday. Police sources said that the accused had allegedly sold a 17-year-old girl for Rs 20,000, and she was to be taken to Varanasi to join the flesh trade. The girl was rescued from Howrah station.

The victim told police that one Susmita Roy alias Mampi had brought her from Siliguri under the “false promise of a job”. She was kept in a room in Sealdah on Friday when a few men entered and allegedly misbehaved with her. The girl was then told that she had been sold to them.

Police said that at around 11.30 pm on Saturday, when the accused had brought her to Howrah railway station, she raised an alarm on seeing some men in uniform. The accused tried to run, but were caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which then handed them over to Golabari Police.

The accused — Sharad Gupta (55), Pradip Kumar Singh (32), Dinesh Gupta (26) and Mampi (35) — have been booked under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 372 (selling minor for purpose of prostitution), 373 (buying minor for purpose of prostitution) and 120 (criminal conspiracy).

“Prima facie, we found that the victim was not aware of their intention and was lured with the assurance of a job. Later, she was sold to another person and was being taken to Varanasi. We are probing to find out if some other persons too are involved in the case,” said a police officer.

