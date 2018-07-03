Kolkata: Former student held for demanding money for admission, say police

In the last four days, police have arrested five persons in this connection. Two youths were arrested on Friday from Sirish Chandra College for allegedly demanding money from a student in lieu of admission. (Representational Image) In the last four days, police have arrested five persons in this connection. Two youths were arrested on Friday from Sirish Chandra College for allegedly demanding money from a student in lieu of admission. (Representational Image)

Police on Monday arrested a former student of Seth Anandaram Jaipuria College for demanding money from students to ensure admission to colleges.

Titan Saha, 27, a resident of Sisir Bhaduri Sarani, is also the former general secretary of the college.

“Saha was arrested by the Anti-Rowdy Squad on Monday. He has been accused of extorting money from students for admission to colleges,” a senior police official told The Indian Express.

The police have also raided the house of a Group-D employee of Surendranath College and seized several college admission related documents from the premises. Since the person was not at the house during the search, police have asked his family members to tell him to meet the cops once he is back in the city.

In the last four days, police have arrested five persons in this connection. Two youths were arrested on Friday from Sirish Chandra College for allegedly demanding money from a student in lieu of admission.

On Saturday, too, police arrested two persons — Sayan Mukherjee and Zahir Ahmed — on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Bansdroni resident who alleged that the duo took Rs 25,000 from him after promising him a seat in the accountancy honours course of Prafulla Chandra College.

“After he took admission he came to know that no such money taken by the college and that he was eligible for admission as per his marks. He then registered a complaint against Mukherjee and Ahmed following which the duo were arrested,” a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Police have also posted a message on their Facebook page inviting complaints from students against those who are demanding money by promising admission to colleges.

The email ID and the WhatsApp numbers have also been mentioned in the post.

Awareness campaign are also being organised in districts to ensure transparency in admission procedures. Besides, extra police force has been deployed outside colleges where admissions are under way.

