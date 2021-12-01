Kolkata: Former deputy mayor’s son arrested in child abuse case

Sumit Adhikari, son of a former Deputy Mayor, has been arrested in connection with a case of alleged child abuse at a children’s home in Kolkata.

Sumit’s wife Geetashree Adhikari has already been arrested in this case. So far, 11 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal activities at the home.

According to police sources, a joint operation was conducted on Monday night. Sumit, son of former deputy mayor Minati Adhikari, was arrested from his house during the raid.

Those arrested include a senior official of the rank of assistant director in the state government’s women and child development and social welfare department.

According to a senior police officer, prime accused Dev Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Takla has been booked on the charge of rape under the Indian Penal Code. The accused persons have been booked under several sections of the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Assault and Juvenile Justice Act.

Those arrested have been identified as Geetashree Adhikari, Devkumar, Shreetanu Das, Ruma Roy, Chaya Hazra, Pushpita Dey, Sushmita Sadhukhan, Pipaya Haldar Paul, Arti Maitra and Devshree Roy.